Bridge replacement underway by Alvord

Posted April 5th, 2017

A project to replace two posted bridges on A-34 (210th Street) between the K-30 east junction (Elmwood Avenue) and U.S. Highway 75 requires closing the roadway to traffic beginning Tuesday, April 4, weather permitting, according to the Lyon County Engineer’s Office.

Traffic will be detoured around the closure using A-26 (180th Street), located 3 miles north of A-34. Lyon County Engineer Laura Sievers urges motorists to follow the detour and limit travel on gravel roads in the area during the closure. “Numerous timber bridges are posted on the gravel roads around A-34 and all traffic should keep to the paved routes to help maintain the other critical structures and low-volume gravel roads in working condition,” she said.

The detour route will remain in place until October. For questions, contact Sievers at 712-472-8230 or visit www.lyoncountyiowa.com/engineer.

(Information provided by the Lyon County Engineers Office.)

