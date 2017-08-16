Breaking ground

In June, members of the Merrill Pioneer Community Hospital board of trustees asked the community for its input on whether construction on a $28.9 million hospital and clinic should commence as planned without the USDA’s approval of a more than $17 million loan. Those in attendance at the June 27 informational session expressed a favorable response. On Aug. 1, work began at the site, located on Rock Rapids’ southwest side along Highway 75.

In the past two weeks, the city contractor started work to install a 12-inch water main that will serve not only the new hospital but also the entire Forster Trust land development in the vicinity west of Highway 75. It’s projected the water main construction should be completed the week of Aug. 21, weather permitting.

According to trustee president, Jim Vander Woude, grading and earthwork for the new Merrill Pioneer Medical Center Avera is scheduled to begin this week and be completed in approximately five weeks, also weather permitting. Vander Woude said the first visible parts of the building’s structure will be seen this fall. “The building foundations and structural steel erection are scheduled to be started the last week of September and be completed by the first week of January 2018,” he explained. Construction of the new critical-access hospital and modern family-medicine clinic is scheduled for completion March 1, 2019. “This will allow time for equipment to be installed and tested and time for Avera to train staff before the opening date of May 1, 2019, the date when the Avera lease begins,” explained Vander Woude.

The new hospital and clinic will feature clinic and rehab areas off the main entry and surgery, inpatient and emergency departments on the other side of the building. The clinic will include 18 exam rooms — six for specialty services and 12 primary care rooms. The rehab department will feature two private treatment rooms, aquatic therapy, bariatric treatment, a cardiac rehab area and an enlarged physical therapy area. The surgery department will include a procedure room, operating room, three pre-op and recovery areas, a family consult room and a nurses’ station. The emergency department will include a private emergency entrance, ambulance garage and a room for an on-call physician to stay. The hospital will also include eight private beds and two semi-private beds, a family room and an enlarged room that could be used for hospice or future OBGYN needs.

Imaging, pharmacy and lab department areas, as well as administrative offices, will be located between the inpatient and surgery area and the clinic and rehab area. A café, waiting areas and a chapel/meditation area round out the list of main areas in the facility design.

As construction gets underway on the project, the Merrill Pioneer Community Hospital board waits for a funding decision from the USDA. “The USDA will be evaluating projects for consideration of loan funds for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year during the month of August,” explained Vander Woude. “The hospital board is anxious to know how the Iowa allocation of loan funds will affect the Merrill Pioneer project.”

In the meantime, board members are gearing up for both a groundbreaking ceremony and a capital campaign. A groundbreaking celebration is planned for Friday, Aug. 18 at 9:30 a.m. at the project site west of Highway 75 at the end of 10th Avenue. According to Vander Woude, the capital campaign will be pursued as a top priority for the board after the groundbreaking event. Those interested in contributing to the campaign should contact a Merrill Pioneer Community Hospital board member for details. Individuals are also needed to help with the campaign in several ways. “Individuals may help with the campaign by being an informed supporter, by patronizing our hospital and clinics and, of course, the new facility when it’s completed, and by volunteering for the campaign,” said Vander Woude. “Providing a name or names of individuals they know who may be willing to contribute to the campaign would also be helpful,” he said. The board will soon have a website to help inform the public of project-related activities as they occur.