Branstad nomination comes as no surprise

By | Posted December 14th, 2016 |

President-elect Donald Trump nominated Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad last week to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to China. The nomination was surprising to a few, but not to many, especially those in the Republican Party who are well aware of Branstad’s history with China and Chinese President Xi Jinping in particular.

“When you look at the history that Gov. Branstad has with the President of China, you’ll see that they’ve been personal friends for several years, going back a few decades actually,” said Cody Hoefert, co-chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa. “So it doesn’t surprise me that President-elect Trump would choose to pick somebody who has a longstanding relationship with the Chinese president, to try to go over and develop and foster a relationship on behalf of the U.S. and to represent U.S. interests in China. I can’t think of a better choice than Gov. Branstad because of his history and friendship with the Chinese president.”

In a statement published at iowa.gov by the Office of the Governor of Iowa, Branstad stated that he is “honored and humbled to be nominated to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to China.”

As noted by Hoefert, Branstad has a close friendship with Chinese President Xi Jinping that goes back decades. “During our 30-year friendship, President Xi Jinping and I have developed a respect and admiration for each other, our people and our cultures,” reads the statement from Branstad. “The United States-Chinese bilateral relationship is at a critical point. Ensuring the countries with the two largest economies and two largest militaries in the world maintain a collaborative and cooperative relationship is needed now more than ever. The President-elect understands my unique relationship to China and he has asked me to serve in a way I had not previously considered.”

According to information from the Office of the Governor of Iowa, Branstad has led six trade missions to China during his time as governor. In 1985, Branstad first met Xi Jinping — then a county-level party leader from Hebei — when Jinping visited Iowa for the first time. Jinping has referred to Branstad as an “old friend,” a culturally-significant title that those in Beijing often use when referring to trusted politicians.

For Branstad to become the U.S. Ambassador to China he has to be confirmed by the Senate, but Hoefert doesn’t anticipate any issues there. “He has to go through that process but I don’t expect any hiccups because Gov. Branstad is very well-respected amongst people in both parties in the Senate, so I don’t anticipate that he’ll have any difficulty being confirmed,” said Hoefert.

One major result of Trump’s nomination of Branstad is that Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds will become the next governor of Iowa as soon as Branstad is officially named as the U.S. Ambassador to China.

“There’s nobody that’s been more prepared to become governor,” said Hoefert of Reynolds. “She’s served as lieutenant governor for the last six years under Gov. Branstad, she’s very well-respected, she’s thoughtful, she’s conservative, she does a great job and she has the support of the party 100 percent.”

Reynolds would become the first female governor of Iowa, and Hoefert believes that she’s more than ready to lead. “She’s qualified and she’s well-prepared. She’s been lieutenant governor for six years and she’s followed in thefootsteps of arguably one of the most respected governors in our state’s history, and so she’s ready to lead.”

Comments are closed.

  • Old man winter can bring danger

    December 28th, 2016
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Dec-28-2016.jpg

    As if the cold temperatures, blowing snow and other winter weather conditions aren’t reminder enough, the calendar also tells us winter is officially here.

    Central Lyon Robotics Club gears up for league championship

    December 28th, 2016
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Dec-28-2016.jpg

    The Central Lyon Robotics Club is gearing up for the league championship meet Jan. 7 in Sioux City.

    Merry Christmas

    December 21st, 2016
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Dec-21-2016.jpg

    A fresh blanket of snow highlights a lighted nativity scene (above) outside of a Rock Rapids church Friday.

  • Stop signs and no parking zones at center of ordinance discussion

    December 21st, 2016
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Dec-21-2016.jpg

    City ordinances seem to be a hot topic in recent weeks as the Rock Rapids city council discussed proposals for a stop sign and two no-parking zones during the regular council meeting Dec. 12.

    Designation provides housing tax credits

    December 21st, 2016
    by

    The city of Rock Rapids received an important designation recently that may help the community provide affordable housing in the future.

    Focus on wellness

    December 14th, 2016
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Dec-14-2016.jpg

    Jessica Jensen |
    Managing Editor jjensen@ncppub.com Health Services takes wellness education to the residents of Lyon Cou
    Wellness, by definition, is the state or condition of being in good physical and mental health. For Health Services of Lyon County administrator, Melissa Stillson, it is part of a larger goal of increasing the physical health and nutrition for Lyon County residents and the focus of a program she’s implemented at Rosewood Heights in Rock Rapids.nty W ellness, by definition, is the state or condition of being in good physical

  • Facebook

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Sports Tweets

    • Congrats to NCP girls hoops on their 45-30 when over Lincoln Park Thurs nite. Next, they will host Prosser on Tuesday at 5 PM. Go Mustangs!
    • NCP boys hoops lose a heartbreaker to Pritzker in OT 40-35.
    • NCP – Pritzker going into overtime tied at 32!

  • Latest News

    Lions pound the ball inside and upset Boyden-Hull

    ROCK RAPIDS-Central Lyon had an aggressive inside presence on offense that Class 1A eighth-ranked Boyden-Hull could not stop and the Lions came out with a 61-49 Siouxland Conference boys’ basketball upset Monday, Dec. 19.

    Lions’ defense carries them over Boyden-Hull Comets

    ROCK RAPIDS-Coming into the 2016-2017 season, Central Lyon felt it

    Lions head into break with a 9-0 dual team record

    ROCK RAPIDS-Central Lyon/George-Little Rock had a tough start to its night in a home wrestling