Branstad nomination comes as no surprise

President-elect Donald Trump nominated Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad last week to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to China. The nomination was surprising to a few, but not to many, especially those in the Republican Party who are well aware of Branstad’s history with China and Chinese President Xi Jinping in particular.

“When you look at the history that Gov. Branstad has with the President of China, you’ll see that they’ve been personal friends for several years, going back a few decades actually,” said Cody Hoefert, co-chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa. “So it doesn’t surprise me that President-elect Trump would choose to pick somebody who has a longstanding relationship with the Chinese president, to try to go over and develop and foster a relationship on behalf of the U.S. and to represent U.S. interests in China. I can’t think of a better choice than Gov. Branstad because of his history and friendship with the Chinese president.”

In a statement published at iowa.gov by the Office of the Governor of Iowa, Branstad stated that he is “honored and humbled to be nominated to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to China.”

As noted by Hoefert, Branstad has a close friendship with Chinese President Xi Jinping that goes back decades. “During our 30-year friendship, President Xi Jinping and I have developed a respect and admiration for each other, our people and our cultures,” reads the statement from Branstad. “The United States-Chinese bilateral relationship is at a critical point. Ensuring the countries with the two largest economies and two largest militaries in the world maintain a collaborative and cooperative relationship is needed now more than ever. The President-elect understands my unique relationship to China and he has asked me to serve in a way I had not previously considered.”

According to information from the Office of the Governor of Iowa, Branstad has led six trade missions to China during his time as governor. In 1985, Branstad first met Xi Jinping — then a county-level party leader from Hebei — when Jinping visited Iowa for the first time. Jinping has referred to Branstad as an “old friend,” a culturally-significant title that those in Beijing often use when referring to trusted politicians.

For Branstad to become the U.S. Ambassador to China he has to be confirmed by the Senate, but Hoefert doesn’t anticipate any issues there. “He has to go through that process but I don’t expect any hiccups because Gov. Branstad is very well-respected amongst people in both parties in the Senate, so I don’t anticipate that he’ll have any difficulty being confirmed,” said Hoefert.

One major result of Trump’s nomination of Branstad is that Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds will become the next governor of Iowa as soon as Branstad is officially named as the U.S. Ambassador to China.

“There’s nobody that’s been more prepared to become governor,” said Hoefert of Reynolds. “She’s served as lieutenant governor for the last six years under Gov. Branstad, she’s very well-respected, she’s thoughtful, she’s conservative, she does a great job and she has the support of the party 100 percent.”

Reynolds would become the first female governor of Iowa, and Hoefert believes that she’s more than ready to lead. “She’s qualified and she’s well-prepared. She’s been lieutenant governor for six years and she’s followed in thefootsteps of arguably one of the most respected governors in our state’s history, and so she’s ready to lead.”