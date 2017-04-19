An April afternoon of poetry

By | Posted 18 hours ago |

Members of the Rocky Poets, a local poetry group, treated residents at Premier Estates in Rock Rapids to an afternoon of poetry Tuesday, April 11. The poetry group members showcased their talent by reading and reciting original poems, several of which focused on spring weather and fun memories.

The group formed more than 10 years ago, and its members have been writing their own poems ever since. “I used to think that everything had to rhyme, but as I keptwriting I learned that they don’t always have to rhyme,” said Betty Medema, who read a short poem about the transition of winter to spring.

Ken Barker, another Rocky Poets member, warned his audience that some of his poems were autobiographical in nature and included references to some things he did in his younger days. “I wasn’t always the person that I am now,” he said humorously. In the end, Barker’s poems often came back to themes like faith and thankfulness.

Nancy Peters, Doris Calkins and Mary Peterson also took turns behind the microphone. Peters brought a big walking stick with her and read a poem about a special memory between herself and her granddaughter; she detailed a time when they were walking by the Missouri River and found thepolished walking stick.

Other members of the Rocky Poets are Judy Gustafson and Sally Young, both of whom are original members of the group, dating back to the group’s first meetings in 2006. The group tries to meet once a month to read and discuss poetry, and enjoy time with one another.

Comments are closed.

  • Sheep Success

    18 hours ago
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Apr-19-2017.jpg

    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor jjensen@ncppub.com S elf-described “old cow-milker from a previous life,” John Fastert of Rock Rapids has taken his experiences in showing and producing dairy cattle in a

    Good service for generations of families

    18 hours ago
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Apr-19-2017.jpg

    He started working as manager of the Edna elevator in 1971. For 10 years he operated the business himself.

    Tattered American flags are retired with honor

    April 12th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Apr-12-2017.jpg

    Tattered American flags are retired with honor Jason Hommes | Writer The stars and stripes pattern of the American flag is one of the rare things held sacred by nearly every

  • Citizens, queens and ‘The Beav’

    April 12th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Apr-12-2017.jpg

    The annual Heritage Days taco supper and pie auction fundraiser has evolved over the years and now includes presentation of the

    A United Ministry

    April 12th, 2017
    by

    For the second consecutive Easter, two Rock Rapids churches will be worshipping together.

    Last of ‘lollipop’ school houses set to come down

    April 5th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Apr-5-2017.jpg

    Any local history buff and anyone who attended school in Rock Rapids in the 1960s has almost certainly heard the term “lollipop schools.”

  • Facebook

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Sports Tweets

  • Latest News

    Lions compete hard at home despite a change in lineups

    ROCK RAPIDS-Both the Central Lyon and George-Little Rock girls’ and boys’ track teams had certain athletes out due to state FFA,

    Lions and Mustangs shoot low scores in Larchwood

    LARCHWOOD-After a rainy Monday, April 10, conditions were much better Tuesday, April 11, for Siouxland Conference boys’ golf at Meadow Acres Golf and Country Club in Larchwood and both Central Lyon and George-Little Rock took advantage of that fact.

    Leona Fluit

    Leona Fluit 78 Inwood, Iowa April 8, 2017 Leona Ann Fluit,78, of Inwood, Iowa, died Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Sanford Canton Inwood Medical Center in Canton, South Dakota. Private family services