An April afternoon of poetry

Members of the Rocky Poets, a local poetry group, treated residents at Premier Estates in Rock Rapids to an afternoon of poetry Tuesday, April 11. The poetry group members showcased their talent by reading and reciting original poems, several of which focused on spring weather and fun memories.

The group formed more than 10 years ago, and its members have been writing their own poems ever since. “I used to think that everything had to rhyme, but as I keptwriting I learned that they don’t always have to rhyme,” said Betty Medema, who read a short poem about the transition of winter to spring.

Ken Barker, another Rocky Poets member, warned his audience that some of his poems were autobiographical in nature and included references to some things he did in his younger days. “I wasn’t always the person that I am now,” he said humorously. In the end, Barker’s poems often came back to themes like faith and thankfulness.

Nancy Peters, Doris Calkins and Mary Peterson also took turns behind the microphone. Peters brought a big walking stick with her and read a poem about a special memory between herself and her granddaughter; she detailed a time when they were walking by the Missouri River and found thepolished walking stick.

Other members of the Rocky Poets are Judy Gustafson and Sally Young, both of whom are original members of the group, dating back to the group’s first meetings in 2006. The group tries to meet once a month to read and discuss poetry, and enjoy time with one another.