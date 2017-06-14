Acupuncture 101: What is it and what are the benefits?

Rapids Chiropractic will begin offering a new service on June 19 — acupuncture. Dr. Ross Reynolds recently completed continuing education through Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington, Minnesota, to become a certified acupuncturist. The process required a minimum 100 hours of continuing education in order to learn how to do acupuncture and to legally offer it. Dr. Reynolds began traveling to Bloomington one weekend a month last fall and is excited to begin offering acupuncture.

“Before I started taking the classes, I would get a request for it probably every week. Somebody would ask ‘Do you offer acupuncture?’ And I’ve always wanted to be able to offer it to the surrounding community but I’ve just never had the time to do it, and then I finally found the time to do it so then I pursued the education,” said Reynolds.

Acupuncture works by stimulating the flow of energy throughout the body. “If you take a look at your body, there are 14 different meridians in your body, so if you have a dam that’s blocking off any of these meridians, you’re going to have stagnation or backflow of energy in your body, which could be diagnosed as something else like a headache or sciatica pain or something like that,” explained Reynolds. “There are over 1,000 different points in the body that you can needle to help unblock these dams so the energy through your whole body can flow more freely. That’s how I would describe acupuncture in a nutshell.”

He’s especially interested in treating people with some of the more interesting cases, such as women who are struggling to get pregnant, people who want to stop smoking, people who have food addictions, and post-chemotherapy people who are seeking relief from discomfort and pain.

Acupuncture can be used to treat a wide variety of medical problems, including cancer pain, morning sickness, headaches, insomnia, anxiety, depression and more. Acupuncture works by promoting natural healing. It can enhance recuperative power and immunity, support physical and emotional health, and improve overall function and well-being.

“Most people who come to see a chiropractor and acupuncturist are going to come to see us for pain, but it goes beyond just pain. Acupuncture can be used to help treat anxiety, depression, food and smoking addictions, even adverse reactions to radiation and chemotherapy. The list goes on and on as for what you can use acupuncture for,” said Dr. Reynolds.

One question people often have pertaining to acupuncture is, “Do the needles hurt?” And the short answer, according to Dr. Reynolds and other acupuncturists, is “not really.” Acupuncture needles are about the size of a cat’s whisker and they are very flexible. They don’t hurt in the way that hypodermic needles do.

“You might feel a light stinging or pricking sensation but it’s not bad at all,” assured Dr. Reynolds, who proceeded to apply five acupuncture needles to his hand in order to demonstrate the largely painless procedure.

Initially, many people are scared to try acupuncture because they are afraid of needles. This is completely understandable, and the best thing to do is to talk to your acupuncturist about your fears. Alternatively, another option that falls under the acupuncture umbrella — and doesn’t use needles — is called cupping therapy, which Dr. Reynolds will also offer.

Cupping is a therapy designed to stimulate the flow of blood within the superficial muscle layers. It is used for many ailments including sore muscles, tension, neck pain, and even the common cold. In this therapy, the acupuncturist places small glasses or plastic “cups” over specific areas on the patient’s body. A vacuum is created under the cup using heat or suction.

Another specific type of acupuncture Dr. Reynolds will focus on is ear acupuncture. “I do semi-permanent needles into the ear that will help prolong the treatment, so if you come in on a Friday and you’re not feeling well, there are a lot spots in the ears that you can do, and the needles stay in there for three to five days, which can help prolong the treatment.”

An acupuncture session at Rapids Chiropractic will be around $30-35 depending on the severity and duration of the condition. “Depending on how long you’ve had (the condition) or how bad it really is, it could take anywhere from a week to a month for you to start feeling better,” explained Reynolds. “Typically if you’re only going to try acupuncture one time you might not notice a huge difference. It’s the accumulation of treatments that gets you where you want to be.”

Reynolds said that in order for someone to have and maintain true health, he would recommend acupuncture periodically “as long as you want to continue to receive the benefits of feeling good.”

For someone who’s trying acupuncture for the first time, he or she should expect the initial acupuncture appointment to take anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes. Follow-up visits are expected to last approximately 15 to 30 minutes.