A return and a new start

The Rock River Golf & Country Club hired two new individuals for staff positions this golf season, although it’s a return to the job for one of them. Dale Schoeneman returns as clubhouse manager, a position he held from 2000-2008, while Tori Hart takes over as clubhouse superintendent and greenskeeper.

Schoeneman said he received a call from the board in February asking if he would come back. “With the restaurant (Union Jack’s) downtown, it kind of slows up during the summer a bit, so I figured I could come out here in the summertime to offset that,” he explained.

“We got in here quick. You have to get your licenses and permits and everything. You need to redo that stuff every year,” he added.

Returning to the position hasn’t been too much of a challenge because he knew what to expect. However, he did talk about one challenge the golf course faces: trying to draw more people. Whether it’s people coming to the clubhouse to eat, people coming out for a round of golf or people coming to do both, “There just aren’t as many people anymore,” he said. “It’s a generational shift. We have the generations that are retiring from golf, but there aren’t as many people coming up from behind to replace them.”

He’s optimistic for the future, however. “It’s a great atmosphere here. I get to look out the window and go ‘That’s my job.’ I’m not looking at the walls of a cubicle.”