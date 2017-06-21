A new chapter at Sunshine Foods

Brent Bosch took over as owner of Sunshine Foods in April, a process he explained was somewhat of a 20-year journey. “Back in 1997, I was in college and I actually helped build this store with my dad and Larry (Goebel).” Fast forward 20 years, and now Bosch is owner of the store he helped build.

“My plan all along was to eventually get back to this area, and then we had the opportunity to buy the store from Larry. So, really, it’s been a 20-year journey to get to this point. It was kind of always the plan, and it’s one of the few plans in life that worked out,” said Bosch.

Bosch has spent his entire career in the grocery business, working with his dad, Tony. Tony initially co-owned the Rock Rapids Sunshine Foods store with Goebel, and Larry owned the store 100 percent for the last several years until selling it to Brent in April. Brent continues to work as CEO for his dad’s business, which includes 16 Sunshine Foods stores across South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota, but the Rock Rapids location is 100 percent his own.

“I general manage all of the stores out of this location here in Rock Rapids, so I write the ads for all 16 stores and help with the plans for all 16 stores, and then I assist Ron (Rice) with running this store,” explained Brent.

Brent and his wife, Priscilla, have seven children, all of whom are 10 and younger. Brent grew up in Luverne, Minnesota, and said most of his family is from Steen, Minnesota, but he also has aunts and uncles who live in Rock Rapids. He said he and his family desired to live in a smaller community with a smaller school district, so they built a house in Rock Rapids a couple years ago already.

Brent previously operated out of a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, office. Because of that, he said he didn’t have the chance to see family and friends as much as he does now. “The community has been very receptive. I go to the Apostolic Christian Church in Lester, and so it’s fun seeing a lot of family and friends on a daily basis, rather than just on the weekends or when I would be in town.”

Since taking over in Rock Rapids, Bosch has made a number of changes, with more on the way, and many of the changes are visible. Bosch said he eliminated about 550 slow-moving items and added 1,400 new items. “The product mix really changed because I just needed to make it more relevant to where we’re at now. So my product mix will change a lot throughout the year, just because of new things going on in our business.”

Bosch said he’s lowered prices on about 1,700 items in order to better compete with other grocery stores in the region, and to provide more everyday value for customers. He also added a dollar aisle, which he said was a piece of advice he got from Goebel. “Larry thought I should do a dollar section so I did. It’s doing very well and I’m very happy with it.”

Phase one of Bosch’s planned changes was all about lowering prices and adjusting the product mix. Given the size of his own family, Bosch said he understands what it’s like to be in the shoes of a consumer, and so it’s very important to him to provide quality products and to be more competitive in pricing. “When it came to the top 300 best-selling items in this store, I made sure I was priced right with competition in the Sioux Falls market,” he explained.

The second major phase is the remodeling of Lewis Family Drug, which is currently ongoing. “I’m entering into a new lease agreement with them. They’re adding some services including a couple consultation rooms for flu shots, diabetic clinics, etc. We’re making their space more efficient,” explained Bosch.

A third phase of changes will begin in the next couple of weeks, and will focus on overhauling the entire produce section. “We’ll be putting in all new state-of-the-art produce cases that will be temperature and atmosphere-controlled. They’ll keep the products fresher longer, so when you buy it from the grocery store it’s going to last longer at home.”

Continued Bosch, “Going into this I knew produce was our worst department, and my goal from day one has been to make it our best department.” He added that after the produce department has been upgraded, the next phase will be to upgrade the meat department, deli and bakery.

He also plans to convert to LED lighting in the store and to replace all the freezers, and hopes to have much of it done within the next two years. “Upgrading equipment isn’t nearly as expensive as it used to be because we’re saving so much money on utilities with new energy-certified equipment.”

Because of technology advancements in lighting and refrigeration, Bosch expects the store will see a return on its investment within three years after installing new lights and freezers.

Bosch said that while taking on a new store is quite a process, it’s been a pretty smooth transition so far. “It really just takes 12 months before you’re hitting on all cylinders. The first thing I do is I address people. I put the right people in the right place to succeed, and properly train them. And then I address the process. So with this situation I’ve been trying to do both at the same time. The store’s not where I want it to be yet, but it’ll get there, with time and patience.”

Bosch said he’s most passionate about the produce and meat departments, and he feels that being successful in those areas is the key to a successful future. “Those are the top two reasons as to why a person shops at a certain grocery store. You’ve got to have top quality produce and you’ve got to have top quality meat, otherwise you’re irrelevant.

“Going into this I knew that it was going to be a big project for me. But it’s a long-term investment. I hope to run the store for 20 to 25 years and then I hope one of myseven children will have a desire to run the store after that. So when my wife and I decided to buy this store, it was definitely a long-term, two-generation commitment. I’m really glad to be here and I’m excited about the future of this store,” said Bosch.