A knack for writing and acting

Central Lyon individual speech participants advance to state competition

Each year dozens of students participate in both large group and individual speech at Central Lyon, attempting to master their pieces in categories such as prose, poetry, literary program, improvisation, acting and solo musical theater. For individual speech, the students start practicing in the first week of December, meaning that they have to have their pieces picked out by then.

“I will help them find something but some of them will just find something on their own, either something they’re familiar with or something they found online, or they might dig through my old files and find something in there,” said Jill Kroon, individual speech coach at Central Lyon. “When they come to me for help, generally they’ll kind of tell me what they’re looking for and I’ll help them find it.”

Central Lyon senior Austin “Bucky” Thomas chose another route, however: writing his own material. “I started writing my own pieces when I was a sophomore. I’ve written by own material for group speech as well as individual speech,” said Thomas, who described writing as a personal outlet.

This year for individual speech, Thomas wrote pieces in the acting and poetry categories. “With poetry it’s not as much movement but it’s more about your voice and intonation and pitch and how loud you’re yelling or whatever you’re doing with your voice, and you can use hand gestures as well. In acting you have the space and you have to basically put your audience in where you’re at. It’s kind of like a real script, like a scene in a movie.”

“The fact that he writes all of his own stuff is pretty amazing,” said Kroon. “The judges (at the district competition) were really complimentary on both his acting and poetry pieces.”

Performers receive either a I or II score at district competition, and at the state competition the best score comes in the form of a nomination for all-state. Thomas has received a I for every piece he’s performed. He was nominated for all-state during his sophomore year and also received an all-state nomination this year for the improv group he’s in.

“It really comes down to the judges. Last year we didn’t get nominated for all-state because the judges said what we did was a little too ‘college’ for high school, which was pretty frustrating. I had written a piece on domestic abuse because I feel that if I can write something like that, I can show how the world views something but it’s obviously more from a teenage point of view. And some of these things need talking about because, as a society, we hide behind phones these days and don’t talk about real issues. With a lot of my pieces I try to talk about what is actually happening in real life,” explained Thomas.

This year he wrote and performed a piece called “The Comic and the Poet” for large group speech, in which he attempted to balance his comedic nature with his more serious side. “It was basically about my inner battles between my happy side and my angry side, and again the judges said it was a little too dark. They want funny and hilarious things because that’s what they expect, but I’d rather do something that I believe in and that I’m passionate about.”

Thomas said he enjoys speech the most because he finds it to be such a good outlet. “If you’re in basketball, you don’t really get an outlet to speak what’s on your mind. But in speech I can write something that I truly feel needs to be talked about, and you’re not just performing it for yourself. A lot of times you’ll be performing in front of other students as well as teachers and it’s really nice to be able to speak to them about what you feel is important.”

When he was a freshman, Thomas selected pieces to perform because he was unaware that he could write his own material. He remembers watching a performance at the individual speech state competition that year and realizing that the girl had written it herself, and that’s when he decided that he would start writing his own material.

“The first piece I wrote during sophomore year was actually co-written with my friend Jacob, and it was funnier and completely insane,” said Thomas. “It was a play inside of a musical inside of a TV show, and it was really fun.”

After that Thomas continued to write his own material for both large group and individual speech. “To most people I’ve always been a comedic actor, but with speech I can actually step out of the box a bit and show people that I can actually do some deeper material.”

Thomas does quite a bit of writing in his free time as well. He said he writes at least a few poems every week, and he’s even worked on some of his own novels and plays. “It’s nothing that most people have seen, but yeah, I definitely write a lot.”

Thomas is planning to attend the University of Iowa this fall to major in philosophy. He said he hopes to be a teacher someday, and in the meantime he’s hoping to get involved in a college group where he’ll be able to continue acting and writing.

“I just really love performing. It’s always fun for me,” he said.