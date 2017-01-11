A few simple steps can replace bad financial habits

A bad habit takes little time to form but more effort is usually needed to replace it with a positive behavior. Financial bad habits are no exception. As a money management consultant with the Center for Financial Education, a non-profit organization, Tricia Driesen says improving finances is a common new year’s resolution that can be achieved with commitment and planning. “One of the ways to gain success with a resolution is to have a plan instead of just saying, ‘I want to do this’,” she explained.

The Center for Financial Education is based in Sioux Center, Iowa, with branches and consultants in several locations throughout northwest Iowa, including in Rock Rapids. Driesen generally keeps office hours at First Reformed Church Tuesdays and Thursdays and partners with ATLAS of Lyon County. She is alsoavailable by appointment.

Through the Center for Financial Education, which does not charge for services, Driesen works with anyone who has financial stress of any kind. “It ranges from helping people who are in crisis because of too much debt or have lost a job, had a traumatic injury and now they’re getting behind on their bills,” she explained. “We try to help them work out a way to pay their debts and encourage them to manage finances in a more positive way so it’s not a constant stressor in their lives.”

Driesen has seen plenty of cases where bad financial habits have led to situations where people are no longer managing their money and the money is ruling them. “Our society gears us toward that. We’re encouraged to consume. We’re encouraged to take on debt. We’re being set up to think it’s OK to mindlessly spend money and that’s how a lot of people get into trouble,” she said.

Mindlessly spending is one of the bad financial habits Driesen sees most commonly. “People aren’t always mindful of where the money goes. Things like cell phone bills and data overages or an extra latte or two — all those kinds of things that you don’t always realize how quickly they add up end up taking a big dent out of your monthly income,” she said.

Another financial bad habit she sees people fall victim to is getting into debt. “When people use cash they have more of an emotional connection or a physical, tangible representation of how much money they have and how much they’re spending,” she explained. “With plastic, it’s easier to tack on one more thing or have dessert when you go out for dinner because more isn’t going to hurt initially when you use plastic.”

Not paying off that credit card balance or other debt in a timely manner is another financial bad habit Driesen warns against. “Things like credit card interest rates, over the limit and late fees, payday loans — all of these add up quickly too,” she points out.

Other financial bad habits can include paying bills after the due date, paying only the minimum required, ignoring bills and letting them go to collections and impulse shopping.

Driesen also points out a less obvious financial bad habit when it comes to saving. “One mistake people make is not taking advantage of employer matching in retirement accounts,” she said. “You should sock away as much as you can and get whatever match you can because there are tax benefits to doing that and it’s free money that builds up very quickly.”

She also advocates to her clients to start a rainy day fund. “Save $500 to $1,000 as fast as you can,” she said. “It’s a catalyst for rewarding yourself for changing your behaviors, it gives you an instant success and it gives you a cushion so you don’t fall back into the old habits if you do have an actual emergency.” Driesen said the rainy-day funds are important so people don’t have to grab the credit card or go into debt to pay for something unforeseen.

After bad financial habits have been identified, Driesen said it’s important to figure out what’s driving the behaviors. “Money management is a whole lot more about behavior than it is number crunching,” she said. She advises people to understand why a particular expense is important and identify whether it is a need or a want. “You have to be really clear with yourself about what’s going to give you comfort and what’s going to improve your situation,” she said. “That will take you a very long way in meeting your goals.” Ultimately, Driesen added, the process involves learning to be content with what you have. “It’s understanding, ‘Is this really important to me? Is this supporting me or adding to my burden?’ — emotionally, financially, etc.”

Having a goal and a plan are keys to changing bad financial habits, according to Driesen, who advises and works with her clients to start by creating a budget. “There are several tools available such as EveryDollar.com online or a simple Excel spreadsheet on the computer or even just a piece of paper.” She encourages people to start with the main things such as housing, food, transportation, insurance, clothing and regular bills. “Make sure those are carefully identified each month then go to things like personal items, gifts, entertainment, hobbies and that kind of stuff. That’s where you can start to identify places where you can cut costs,” she explained.

By using a budget tool, Driesen says people are able to be more conscious of their spending, find ways to make money for the rainy-day fund, and create a catalyst for rewarding themselves for changing behaviors. “You can find money in the couch cushions, you can find it in clothes you don’t wear anymore that can be sold on consignment; things you don’t need can be dropped onto Craig’s list or you can just get creative and cut things out such as deciding not to go out to eat for two weeks,” she said. Driesen also believes it’s important for people changing bad financial habits or resolving a financial crisis to give themselves grace. “Count your successes and build on those,” she said. “It will take awhile to change habits, but every time you do meet one of your written goals, celebrate it,” Driesen advises. “You are going to make a lasting difference in your life if you can change your habits this way.”