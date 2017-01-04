2017 Gas Rate Changes

Rock Rapids Municipal Utilities has been studying rising expenses in its natural gas utility and will be implementing a rate increase beginning on the bill due February 15.

There are three separate aspects that determine natural gas rates, according to Jim Hoye, municipal utilities’ general manager. The first is the price of the commodity, which is produced in Canada, Texas and North Dakota. The second is the cost to transport the gas to Rock Rapids, and the third is the cost to maintain the local infrastructure in the community.

Hoye said the upcoming rate increase isn’t because of the price of the commodity. “It has more to do with the employees we hire and the equipment we use and the infrastructure we put in,” he said.

Hoye noted that in the last couple years new infrastructure to where the new hospital will be was installed and there are new costs due to the industrial park on the east side of town.

“If we keep our rates up-to-date, I think that folks understand that rates rise, and they’re accepting of that,” said Hoye. “When you fail to raise your rates and then you raise them all at once, that’s something that will catch customers off guard and gouge their checkbook at one time, and that’s when you would see a problem. So we do our best to let customers know about changes and I think our residents have appreciation for the fact that we’re a locally-owned municipal utility.”

Hoye added, “Our board is made up of local folks and we make decisions locally. They don’t make decisions for some investor or for someone far away.”

The rate increase on customers’ bills will be reflected in the volume (ccf) of gas used. There will be no increase in the meter charge.

Hoye pointed out that although a rate increase is coming, the cost for natural gas service is much less than it was 10 years ago. “If you go back to the 2005-2006 period, you’ll see that costs today are half of what you paid back then,” said Hoye. “I think people are very understanding and I hope they know wedon’t take things like this lightly, especially when it comes to using our customers’ dollars. We try to invest those dollars wisely.”

The last rate increase was in 2013. The upcoming increase will be a 5.91 percent to 9.12 percent increase, depending upon each customer’s usage.

How each customer will be affected by the increase is shown in the chart pictured right:

Rock Rapids Municipal Utilities can be reached at712-472-2511.

