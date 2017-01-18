Sports Tweets
- Great to see the NCP basketball alumni out at the Mustangs 46-31 win over Perspectives today. The Mustangs take 2nd… https://t.co/4nF8LwjV86
18 days ago
- The NCP girls varsity basketball team will wrap up their holiday tourney on Tuesday against Perspectives MSA at 2 pm in the NCP Gym.
18 days ago
- Good luck to the NCP boys varsity as they play Bulls Prep today in the Luther North Holiday tournament. Gametime is 2:30 pm.
22 days ago
Latest News
Chamber year in reviewJanuary 18th, 2017
by admin
Chamber year in review Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor jjensen@ncppub.com Every year, the Rock Rapids Chamber of Commerce plans, oversees and supports several activities and events within the community.
A few simple steps can replace bad financial habitsJanuary 11th, 2017
by admin
A bad habit takes little time to form but more effort is usually needed to replace it with a positive behavior. Financial bad habits are no exception.
On the road to safer drivingJanuary 11th, 2017
by Shane Merrill Writer
Jason Hommes | Writer jhommes@ncppub.com O ne thing many people have on their minds at the beginning of January is New Year’s resolutions.
Oh Christmas TreeJanuary 4th, 2017
by admin
Christmas has come and gone, and for many that means it’s time to pack up the holiday decorations until next year.
Common lady with a century of memoriesJanuary 4th, 2017
by admin
Loretta Schlumbohm is a self-described “common ol’ lady.” The 100-year-old Alvord woman, who now resides at Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids, may have lived what she calls a plain and common life, but she’s packed a lot of memories into 100 years.
Putting the pieces back togetherJanuary 4th, 2017
by admin
A fall down steps in his family’s two-story home has left Scott Hunt with no memory of the accident that caused a traumatic brain injury.