- Great to see the NCP basketball alumni out at the Mustangs 46-31 win over Perspectives today. The Mustangs take 2nd… https://t.co/4nF8LwjV86
12 days ago
- The NCP girls varsity basketball team will wrap up their holiday tourney on Tuesday against Perspectives MSA at 2 pm in the NCP Gym.
13 days ago
- Good luck to the NCP boys varsity as they play Bulls Prep today in the Luther North Holiday tournament. Gametime is 2:30 pm.
16 days ago
Common lady with a century of memoriesJanuary 4th, 2017
Loretta Schlumbohm is a self-described “common ol’ lady.” The 100-year-old Alvord woman, who now resides at Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids, may have lived what she calls a plain and common life, but she’s packed a lot of memories into 100 years.
Putting the pieces back togetherJanuary 4th, 2017
A fall down steps in his family’s two-story home has left Scott Hunt with no memory of the accident that caused a traumatic brain injury.
2017 Gas Rate ChangesJanuary 4th, 2017
Rock Rapids Municipal Utilities has been studying rising expenses in its natural gas utility and will be implementing a rate increase beginning on the bill due February 15.
Old man winter can bring dangerDecember 28th, 2016
As if the cold temperatures, blowing snow and other winter weather conditions aren’t reminder enough, the calendar also tells us winter is officially here.
Central Lyon Robotics Club gears up for league championshipDecember 28th, 2016
The Central Lyon Robotics Club is gearing up for the league championship meet Jan. 7 in Sioux City.
Merry ChristmasDecember 21st, 2016
A fresh blanket of snow highlights a lighted nativity scene (above) outside of a Rock Rapids church Friday.