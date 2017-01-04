Sports Tweets
- Great to see the NCP basketball alumni out at the Mustangs 46-31 win over Perspectives today. The Mustangs take 2nd… https://t.co/4nF8LwjV86
- The NCP girls varsity basketball team will wrap up their holiday tourney on Tuesday against Perspectives MSA at 2 pm in the NCP Gym.
- Good luck to the NCP boys varsity as they play Bulls Prep today in the Luther North Holiday tournament. Gametime is 2:30 pm.
Latest News
Putting the pieces back togetherJanuary 4th, 2017
A fall down steps in his family’s two-story home has left Scott Hunt with no memory of the accident that caused a traumatic brain injury.
2017 Gas Rate ChangesJanuary 4th, 2017
Rock Rapids Municipal Utilities has been studying rising expenses in its natural gas utility and will be implementing a rate increase beginning on the bill due February 15.
Central Lyon Robotics Club gears up for league championshipDecember 28th, 2016
The Central Lyon Robotics Club is gearing up for the league championship meet Jan. 7 in Sioux City.
Merry ChristmasDecember 21st, 2016
A fresh blanket of snow highlights a lighted nativity scene (above) outside of a Rock Rapids church Friday.
Stop signs and no parking zones at center of ordinance discussionDecember 21st, 2016
City ordinances seem to be a hot topic in recent weeks as the Rock Rapids city council discussed proposals for a stop sign and two no-parking zones during the regular council meeting Dec. 12.
Designation provides housing tax creditsDecember 21st, 2016
The city of Rock Rapids received an important designation recently that may help the community provide affordable housing in the future.