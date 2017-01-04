  • [Advertisement.]

    • Great to see the NCP basketball alumni out at the Mustangs 46-31 win over Perspectives today. The Mustangs take 2nd… https://t.co/4nF8LwjV86
    • The NCP girls varsity basketball team will wrap up their holiday tourney on Tuesday against Perspectives MSA at 2 pm in the NCP Gym.
    • Good luck to the NCP boys varsity as they play Bulls Prep today in the Luther North Holiday tournament. Gametime is 2:30 pm.

    Mavis Herman

    Mavis Herman 84 Luverne, Minnesota December 29, 2016 Mavis Herman, 84, of Luverne, Minnesota, died Thursday, Dec.

    Lucille Hoekstra

    Lucille Hoekstra 90 Doon, Iowa December 26, 2016 Lucille Hoekstra, 90, of Doon, Iowa, died Monday, Dec.

    Howard M. Burright

    Howard M. Burright 91 Colorado Springs, Colorado November 29, 2016 Howard M. Burright, 91, of Colorado Springs, Colorado died Nov.

  Putting the pieces back together

    January 4th, 2017
    by

    A fall down steps in his family’s two-story home has left Scott Hunt with no memory of the accident that caused a traumatic brain injury.

    2017 Gas Rate Changes

    January 4th, 2017
    by

    Rock Rapids Municipal Utilities has been studying rising expenses in its natural gas utility and will be implementing a rate increase beginning on the bill due February 15.

    Central Lyon Robotics Club gears up for league championship

    December 28th, 2016
    by
    The Central Lyon Robotics Club is gearing up for the league championship meet Jan. 7 in Sioux City.

  Merry Christmas

    December 21st, 2016
    by
    A fresh blanket of snow highlights a lighted nativity scene (above) outside of a Rock Rapids church Friday.

    Stop signs and no parking zones at center of ordinance discussion

    December 21st, 2016
    by
    City ordinances seem to be a hot topic in recent weeks as the Rock Rapids city council discussed proposals for a stop sign and two no-parking zones during the regular council meeting Dec. 12.

    Designation provides housing tax credits

    December 21st, 2016
    by

    The city of Rock Rapids received an important designation recently that may help the community provide affordable housing in the future.