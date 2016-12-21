Sports Tweets
- Good luck to the NCP boys varsity as they play Bulls Prep today in the Luther North Holiday tournament. Gametime is 2:30 pm.
yesterday
- Nice job by the Soph girls basketball team as they beat Ridgewood 18-14 in the NCP Holiday Soph tournament.
yesterday
- Congrats to the girls basketball team on their 44-41 win over Fenton yesterday. They will play DePaul today for the NCP Holiday championship
yesterday
Stop signs and no parking zones at center of ordinance discussionDecember 21st, 2016
City ordinances seem to be a hot topic in recent weeks as the Rock Rapids city council discussed proposals for a stop sign and two no-parking zones during the regular council meeting Dec. 12.
Designation provides housing tax creditsDecember 21st, 2016
The city of Rock Rapids received an important designation recently that may help the community provide affordable housing in the future.
Focus on wellnessDecember 14th, 2016
Jessica Jensen |
Jessica Jensen |
Managing Editor jjensen@ncppub.com Health Services takes wellness education to the residents of Lyon County
Wellness, by definition, is the state or condition of being in good physical and mental health. For Health Services of Lyon County administrator, Melissa Stillson, it is part of a larger goal of increasing the physical health and nutrition for Lyon County residents and the focus of a program she's implemented at Rosewood Heights in Rock Rapids.
Leaving the front desk – REC’s DeBoer set to retireDecember 14th, 2016
Leaving the front desk – REC' s DeBoer set to retire Jason Hommes | Writer jhommes@ncppub.com
For years, patrons of Lyon Rural Electric Cooperative have been welcomed by Glenda DeBoer. She has been the face at the front desk of Lyon REC for 29 years. She has been a valued employee, and her dedication to members has been appreciated by all. She is set to retire Dec. 31.
Planning for city’s green spaces gets underwayDecember 14th, 2016
Some areas of Rock Rapids have an obvious different appearance than they did before the Rock River and Mud Creek flooded the city in June 2014.
Branstad nomination comes as no surpriseDecember 14th, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump nominated Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad last week to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to China. The nomination was surprising to a few, but not to many, especially those in the Republican Party who are well aware of Branstad’s history with China and Chinese President Xi Jinping in particular.