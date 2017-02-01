  • [Advertisement.]

    • Girls hoops on the road tonight for CPS playoffs at Bogan. Looking to advance to the elite eight! Go Mustangs! https://t.co/h0Khv6FklP
    • Great to see the NCP basketball alumni out at the Mustangs 46-31 win over Perspectives today. The Mustangs take 2nd… https://t.co/4nF8LwjV86
    • The NCP girls varsity basketball team will wrap up their holiday tourney on Tuesday against Perspectives MSA at 2 pm in the NCP Gym.

  • Latest News

    Inconsistent offense downs Central Lyon on the road

    MILFORD-Central Lyon has been struggling on the offensive end of the floor at times the past couple weeks and, unfortunately for the Lions, those inconsistencies continued in a 44-34 Siouxland Conference girls’ basketball defeat to Okoboji Thursday.

    Lions’ strong start fades away in the second half of play

    ROCK RAPIDS-Central Lyon held an early lead following the first eight minutes of play, but a constant switching of defenses by West Lyon from the second period on caused problems for the Lions in a 65-54 Siouxland Conference boys’ basketball defeat Friday.

    Sieperda highlights Lions at Conference tournament

    SIOUX CENTER-Central Lyon/George-Little Rock claimed two first-place champions at the Siouxland Conference wrestling tournament Friday, with 10 other Lions claiming

  • High school interns learn on the job

    February 1st, 2017
    by

    Three high school students will be spending time out of their busy days to work as staff interns

    Got milk? Central Lyon FFA sophomores do

    January 25th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Jan-25-2017.jpg

    Central Lyon once again has a vending machine for milk, with the machine under the supervision of FFA sophomores.

    More than just speaking

    January 25th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Jan-25-2017.jpg

    Speaking in front of people is not a skill every high school student is comfortable doing. More than 20 Central Lyon High School students have been working on refining their speaking, acting,

  • Ice fishing is cabin fever cure

    January 18th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Jan-18-2017.jpg

    Ice fishing can be fun, inexpensive activity for anglers of all ages to get outdoors I t’s that time of year when the hustle and

    Chamber year in review

    January 18th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Jan-18-2017.jpg

    Every year, the Rock Rapids Chamber of Commerce plans, oversees and supports several activities and events within the community.

    Rapid Grow to celebrate 25 years in business in 2017

    January 18th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Jan-18-2017.jpg

    When Dave Fields started his Rapid Grow Lawn Service business 25 years ago, he embarked down a path he wasn’t anticipating.