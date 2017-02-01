Sports Tweets
- Girls hoops on the road tonight for CPS playoffs at Bogan. Looking to advance to the elite eight! Go Mustangs! https://t.co/h0Khv6FklP
- Great to see the NCP basketball alumni out at the Mustangs 46-31 win over Perspectives today. The Mustangs take 2nd… https://t.co/4nF8LwjV86
- The NCP girls varsity basketball team will wrap up their holiday tourney on Tuesday against Perspectives MSA at 2 pm in the NCP Gym.
Latest News
High school interns learn on the jobFebruary 1st, 2017
by admin
Three high school students will be spending time out of their busy days to work as staff interns
Got milk? Central Lyon FFA sophomores doJanuary 25th, 2017
by admin
Central Lyon once again has a vending machine for milk, with the machine under the supervision of FFA sophomores.
More than just speakingJanuary 25th, 2017
by admin
Speaking in front of people is not a skill every high school student is comfortable doing. More than 20 Central Lyon High School students have been working on refining their speaking, acting,
Ice fishing is cabin fever cureJanuary 18th, 2017
by admin
Ice fishing can be fun, inexpensive activity for anglers of all ages to get outdoors I t’s that time of year when the hustle and
Chamber year in reviewJanuary 18th, 2017
by admin
Every year, the Rock Rapids Chamber of Commerce plans, oversees and supports several activities and events within the community.
Rapid Grow to celebrate 25 years in business in 2017January 18th, 2017
by admin
When Dave Fields started his Rapid Grow Lawn Service business 25 years ago, he embarked down a path he wasn’t anticipating.