    • Great to see the NCP basketball alumni out at the Mustangs 46-31 win over Perspectives today. The Mustangs take 2nd… https://t.co/4nF8LwjV86
    • The NCP girls varsity basketball team will wrap up their holiday tourney on Tuesday against Perspectives MSA at 2 pm in the NCP Gym.
    • Good luck to the NCP boys varsity as they play Bulls Prep today in the Luther North Holiday tournament. Gametime is 2:30 pm.

    Inconsistent play on defense leads to a conference defeat

    ORANGE CITY-Central Lyon had enough runs through the first three-and-a-half quarters of the game, but the Lions had enough breakdowns on defense down the stretch to allow

    Ice-cold shooting leads to a conference road defeat

    ORANGE CITY-It was a frigid night outside, but unfortunately for Central Lyon it was also a cold night shooting the basketball and the Lions fell to MOC-Floyd Valley 58-17 in Siouxland Conference girls’ basketball Friday.

    Warriors’ pressure defense proves tough for Mustangs

    Wa rriors’ pressur e defense proves tough for Mustangs Nathan Broek | Sports Editor nbroek@ncppub.com George-Little Rock 9-6-7-14 36 Sioux Center 23-30-21-12 86 SIOUX CENTER-Class 3A second-ranked Sioux Center has been

  • Chamber year in review

    January 18th, 2017
    by
    

    Chamber year in review Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor jjensen@ncppub.com Every year, the Rock Rapids Chamber of Commerce plans, oversees and supports several activities and events within the community.

    A few simple steps can replace bad financial habits

    January 11th, 2017
    by
    

    A bad habit takes little time to form but more effort is usually needed to replace it with a positive behavior. Financial bad habits are no exception.

    On the road to safer driving

    January 11th, 2017
    by
    

    Jason Hommes | Writer jhommes@ncppub.com O ne thing many people have on their minds at the beginning of January is New Year’s resolutions.

  • Oh Christmas Tree

    January 4th, 2017
    by
    

    Christmas has come and gone, and for many that means it’s time to pack up the holiday decorations until next year.

    Common lady with a century of memories

    January 4th, 2017
    by
    

    Loretta Schlumbohm is a self-described “common ol’ lady.” The 100-year-old Alvord woman, who now resides at Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids, may have lived what she calls a plain and common life, but she’s packed a lot of memories into 100 years.

    Putting the pieces back together

    January 4th, 2017
    by

    A fall down steps in his family’s two-story home has left Scott Hunt with no memory of the accident that caused a traumatic brain injury.